SC allows Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for eye treatment, sets aside WB govt's 'he may not come back' view

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for three weeks for eye treatment, setting aside the West Bengal government's view that he may not return to India due to 16 pending cases against him.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana observed that every individual has a right to choose medical treatment and asked Banerjee to share his itinerary of the visit, including the place of stay, with the probe agency.

It was hearing the Diamond Harbour MP's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's August 5 order denying him permission to travel abroad for the treatment.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the West Bengal government, told the bench that there were 16 cases against Banerjee.

"We apprehend that he may not come back," he said.

The bench observed, "Every individual has a right to go abroad. Every individual has a right to choose his medical treatment".

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Banerjee, opposed Raju's submissions and said the TMC leader was an MP and his family is in India.

He said most of these cases were registered against Banerjee after the change of government in West Bengal.

The law officer said they don't have any objection to Banerjee getting medical treatment abroad, but it has to be ascertained after medical assessment whether he will need to go abroad or not.