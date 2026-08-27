Kolkata Municipal Corporation, police dismantle 'unauthorised' TMC billboard atop Abhishek Banerjee's office

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata Police on Thursday evening dismantled a huge, allegedly unauthorised billboard of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) installed on the rooftop of party MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office building at 9 Camac Street under the Shakespeare Sarani police station (PS) area.

The action came despite Banerjee, along with his private security personnel, office staff and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, preventing KMC officials and police personnel from entering the multi-storeyed building.

KMC workers armed with hammers and gas cutters began dismantling the billboard, which was made of tin sheets mounted on an iron rod structure.

KMC officials said the billboard, bearing the TMC signage and installed atop Abhishek’s office in the Camac Street area of central Kolkata, was allegedly illegal and had to be removed.

High drama erupted outside the multi-storeyed building, which houses the office of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew as well as offices of several private organisations on different floors, when KMC officials, police personnel and labourers arrived around 4 pm to remove the glowshine board.

There was a scuffle between policemen and Abhishek’s private security guards, office staff and Trinamool Congress workers, including women, when they prevented civic body officials, police personnel and labourers from going upstairs to reach the rooftop.

Abhishek, Derek and others were seen stopping the police and KMC personnel at the entrance of the building, preventing them from reaching the rooftop. An altercation also broke out between the Trinamool Congress MP, police officers and KMC personnel.

Abhishek alleged that the action was arbitrary and targeted the opposition TMC. He questioned why no action had been initiated against similar private hoardings on nearby buildings.