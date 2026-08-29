Inquiry team comprising medical experts visit Bengal’s MMCH, where 89 newborns died in 28 days

KOLKATA: Eighty-nine newborns, including 10 in a single day, died at the state-run Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) in West Bengal in 28 days since 1 August, exposing vulnerabilities in the neonatal care system in government facilities in the state.

An inquiry committee comprising medical experts formed by the state government visited the premier teaching hospital in north Bengal on Saturday and initially found that malnutrition might have caused the deaths of the newborn babies.

Dr Pralay Acharya, additional director of health services and chairman of the inquiry committee, told reporters, “Eighty-nine newborn babies have died so far in the hospital since August 1. There might be several reasons behind the deaths of so many babies, but initially we think that malnutrition is the main factor.”

“We have visited concerned units like maternity, newborn care, etc and spoken to doctors at the hospital. The inquiry team has also discussed with the hospital authorities and officials in the Malda district health administration on different issues to prevent crib deaths,” Dr Acharya said.

Alarmed with such a huge number of crib deaths within 28 days, the Swasthya Bhaban, the state health department headquarters at Salt Lake, sent the inquiry team comprising a gynaecologist and obstetrician, a neo-natal care expert and a paediatrician to take stock of the situation after conducting an in-the-spot inquiry.

Prof (Dr) Prasenjit Bar, medical superintendent cum vice principal (MSVP) of the MMCH, on 26 August told reporters, “Ten newborn babies died on 12 August at the hospital. Eight among the 10 babies were brought to our hospital in critical condition from several other government healthcare centres and nursing homes across Malda district.”