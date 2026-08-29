Mobile phones, Wi-Fi equipment, cash seized from American Centre attack convict's prison cell in Kolkata

Three mobile phones, Wi-Fi equipment and Rs 31,000 in cash were recovered from Aftab Ahmed Ansari's cell number 14 at the correctional home. Ansari is the mastermind of the 2002 American Centre attack in Kolkata, serving a life term, officials said on Saturday.

In 2002, five people, including police constables, died and 20 others were injured when two motorbike-borne gunmen opened fire on the American Centre security staff on January 22.

The seizure at the Presidency Correctional Home prompted the jail authorities to lodge a complaint with the Hastings Police Station, which has registered a case and begun an investigation, they said.

An official of the correctional home told PTI that a search was conducted following intelligence inputs that Ansari was allegedly using a mobile phone inside the prison and had access to the internet.

"Three mobile phones were found in his clothes and bedding, while two routers, a Wi-Fi device, a pen drive and an earphone were also seized," he said.

Cash amounting to Rs 31,000 in the denomination of Rs 500 was found in his cell, too, the official said.