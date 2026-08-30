TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee served police notice over scuffle at office during billboard removal

Police have served a notice on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee in connection with a scuffle between officials and private security guards at his office over the removal of a party billboard earlier this week, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The notice was handed over to Banerjee at his residence here late on Saturday evening.

The officer said the Diamond Harbour MP has been asked to appear before the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on Tuesday noon in connection with the case.

Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident, with Banerjee named as an accused in two of them, officials said.

Party leaders, including Derek O'Brien and former MLA Humayun Kabir, have also been named in the FIRs.

According to officials, O'Brien was served a notice on Sunday.

Private guards at Abhishek Banerjee's office, his supporters and some party leaders on Thursday scuffled with police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials, trying to prevent them from entering the building on Camac Street and dismantling an "unauthorised" billboard.