Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet approves UCC review committee formation in Bengal

KOLKATA: The West Bengal cabinet headed by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday approved the formation of a committee led by Ranjana Prakash Desai, a retired Supreme Court judge, to review the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill.

Justice Desai has chaired similar UCC panels in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

The state urban development and municipal affairs minister, Agnimitra Paul, said that the panel would have four weeks to scrutinise the draft legislation and submit its recommendations.

"Following it, the draft legislation will be placed in the legislative Assembly," Paul told reporters after the meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The committee includes a retired IAS officer, one legal expert, one educationist, one social activist and an additional secretary of the state government’s general administration wing.

Suvendu made an official announcement in the Assembly three days ago in this regard.

In Bengal, the proposed UCC legislation will follow the UCC Bill, 2026 of the Gujarat model, the UCC Act of Assam and the UCC Act, 2024 of Uttarakhand.

“The committee would submit its report within four weeks, and the UCC Bill would be presented in the Assembly in August following the recommendations of the committee,” Suvendu had announced in the House.