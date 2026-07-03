Bengal govt working for people, taking along all MLAs, including LoP: CM Suvendu

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said the BJP government in the state is trying to bring transformation in the administration by taking along all MLAs, including the leader of opposition, and working for the welfare of people.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of an orientation programme for the newly-elected members of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Adhikari also said besides the administration, even the Assembly used to function according to the directives from the ruling party's office earlier.

"Earlier, MPs or MLAs had no honour. They were not even invited for events by the BDOs and DMs. No invitation was sent to me for even administrative meetings. I was suspended from the Assembly five times. In all important Assembly sessions, I was suspended," he said.

Besides the administration, even the Assembly used to function according to the directives from the ruling party's office, Adhikari said, without taking the name of the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state headed by Mamata Banerjee.

Before becoming the chief minister, Adhikari was the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly from 2021 to 2026. But now, the chief minister said, he is trying to bring changes in all spheres of the administration as well as giving more responsibilities to the MPs and MLAs.