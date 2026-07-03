Ritabrata faction takes control of TMC headquarters, intensifying battle with Mamata camp

The power struggle within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) escalated on Friday as the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee took control of the party's organisational headquarters in Kolkata, a day after staking its claim to the party's name and symbol before the Election Commission.

The Metropolitan office has functioned as the party's operational headquarters since 2022, when the Trinamool Congress shifted there after its original office on the EM Bypass was taken up for reconstruction.

By taking possession of the premises, the dissident camp sought to bolster its claim to organisational legitimacy amid its intensifying battle with the faction led by Mamata Banerjee.

Accompanied by senior leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and Akhruzzaman, Ritabrata visited the office, held a meeting there and asserted that his faction represented the "real" Trinamool Congress.

Leaders of the faction said they had completed the necessary agreement with the owners of the premises and would henceforth function from the office.

"We are the Trinamool Congress and this office belongs to the Trinamool Congress. There is an emotional connection between the party and this office," Akhruzzaman told reporters.

The development comes amid an intensifying tussle between the Ritabrata-led faction and the camp loyal to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, with both sides claiming to be the legitimate Trinamool Congress following the party's defeat in the recent assembly elections.

While the confrontation has so far centred on rival organisational claims, resolutions and legal arguments, Friday's move carried considerable political symbolism, with the dissidents seeking to establish their presence at the office from where the party has been operating since 2022.

The office in the Metropolitan area was taken on rent after the party shifted out of its original EM Bypass headquarters, which is undergoing reconstruction.