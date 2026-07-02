TMC infighting escalates as rebel camp presses claim over party before ECI

KOLKATA: The battle for control of the TMC intensified on Thursday after the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction met the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The faction staked its claim to the party’s official name and twin-flower election symbol, asserting that it represents the “real” party with the backing of a majority of the elected representatives.

Following the meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners, the rebel camp said the poll panel had given them a “patient hearing” and expressed confidence that the Commission would respond to its submissions soon.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Ritabrata Banerjee said the delegation had formally presented its case before the Commission, citing the faction's special organisational session held in Kolkata on June 22 as the basis of its claim.

“The All India Trinamool Congress held a special session in Kolkata on June 22. Immediately after that session, we informed the Election Commission in writing. We also met officials of the Election Commission in Kolkata and sought an appointment with the Election Commission of India,” Ritabrata told reporters.

"We have placed our case before them and are hopeful that the Election Commission will get back to us very shortly,” he added.

Ritabrata, however, declined to reveal the documents submitted to the Commission but maintained that the June 22 organisational session had been conducted in accordance with all prescribed rules.

“I will not disclose the documents we have submitted, but our session took place abiding by all rules. We are very hopeful that the Election Commission will contact us shortly,” he said.