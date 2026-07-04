TMC’s internal matter: BJP reacts as rebel faction takes over party headquarters

The crisis within TMC has escalated after a rebel faction took control of the party’s state headquarters on Friday, prompting heavy deployment of CRPF and Kolkata Police and escalating a dispute over leadership and organisational control.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said the issue was the party’s “internal matter,” adding that questions over office occupancy and Assembly seats would be decided by the Speaker and the law, while cautioning that such behaviour should be avoided. He also stressed that the opposition plays an important role in ensuring accountability and good governance.

Ghosh also targeted TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, allegi

ng that “provocative” statements during the election period led to post-poll violence in the state. Referring to the Calcutta High Court’s decision to deny immediate relief in Banerjee’s plea related to a case over his ‘DJ’ remarks and proposed voice sample collection, he said such individuals should face strict consequences, adding that “jail is the right place for them.”

The situation escalated after a dissident bloc led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee entered the TMC’s EM Bypass headquarters, replacing signage and installing a banner naming senior MLA Arup Roy as the new chairman in place of Mamata Banerjee. The group also claimed the building’s lease had expired and a new agreement had been signed under their working committee, while rejecting Abhishek Banerjee’s leadership but retaining respect for Mamata Banerjee’s photographs.

The move triggered strong opposition from Mamata Banerjee–loyal leaders, who mobilised on the streets and filed police complaints over what they called an attempt to seize the party office.

Kolkata Police said they would verify ownership and lease documents before allowing political activity to resume at the headquarters. The Election Commission has asked both factions to submit their organisational claims and counterclaims by 5:30 PM on July 6.

(With inputs from ANI)