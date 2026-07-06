Heavy police deployment outside Mamata's home triggers political row; TMC alleges bid to stop Baruipur visit

Heavy security remained in place outside former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Monday, as the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged the deployment was meant to prevent her from visiting the family of an 11-year-old girl allegedly raped and murdered in Baruipur.

The BJP dismissed the charge, saying the presence of state police and central forces was part of routine security arrangements for a Z-plus protectee.

Police personnel, central forces and multiple vehicles continued to be stationed around the lane leading to Banerjee's residence after being deployed on Sunday night, prompting TMC leaders to question the scale of the security cover.

Senior TMC leaders claimed the deployment was intended to stop Banerjee from travelling to Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, where tensions have escalated following the recovery of the girl's body and subsequent violence.

"The heavy deployment has continued since last night. It is clearly aimed at preventing Mamata Banerjee from visiting Baruipur and meeting the bereaved family," a senior TMC leader said.

The allegations were first raised on Sunday night by TMC leaders, including MLA Kunal Ghosh and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, who questioned the presence of police vehicles and barricades outside Banerjee's residence. The party termed the move an attempt to intimidate the opposition and restrict the movement of its leaders.