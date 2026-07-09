Calcutta HC appoints special officer to manage debit operations of TMC's frozen bank accounts

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday appointed a retired judge as special officer to manage the day-to-day expenses of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the TMC, amid a debit-freeze imposed on three bank accounts belonging to the party.

A complaint was lodged on June 18 before the Cyber Crime Police Station of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, alleging that the three accounts of the TMC in a private bank were repositories of proceeds of crime and the police authorities concerned were requested to take steps.

The three accounts were made debit-frozen the very next day following the registration of the FIR on June 18.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya appointed retired Calcutta High Court judge Subrata Talukdar as a special officer for running the day-to-day expenses of the Mamata Banerjee-led group till September 30, 2026.

Leaders of the other party faction, led by TMC MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, lodged the police complaint that led to the freezing of debit transactions from the three accounts.

Justice Bhattacharyya permitted any two authorised signatories of the three bank accounts to present a cheque before the special officer, which will thereafter be presented before the bank authority for encashment.

The court clarified that the petitioner is permitted to operate bank accounts for day-to-day expenditures only to run the political party.

On a plea by the petitioner, Justice Bhattacharyya permitted transactions to meet legal expenditure of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the honorarium of Rs 1.25 lakh per month of the special officer from the three bank accounts till September 30.