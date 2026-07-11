West Bengal CM hands over job letter, Rs 25 lakh compensation to kin of man lynched after girl's rape and murder

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday handed over a job appointment letter and a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to the family of a man who was lynched after the body of an 11-year-old girl, who had been raped and murdered, was recovered from a pond in South 24 Parganas district.
The Chief Minister met the girl's parents at their home before visiting the family of Indrajit Mondal, who was beaten to death by an angry mob.
A senior official said Adhikari presented an appointment letter for the post of civic volunteer to Mondal's elder brother and handed a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to his parents.
Adhikari had earlier maintained that Mondal was innocent and said those responsible for his lynching would face murder charges.
Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the lynching.
Mondal's elder brother, Bapi Mondal, said: "The Chief Minister has assured us of all possible assistance. He gave me the appointment letter and asked me to join the job. This is an appointment letter for the post of civic volunteer in the Baruipur Police District."
Earlier, while meeting the murdered girl's family, Adhikari assured her father of the government's full support.
The Chief Minister later inaugurated a new police outpost at Surjapur under the jurisdiction of the Baruipur Police District.
The body of the 11-year-old girl, who had gone missing on 4 July, was found stuffed inside a sack in the Surjapur Haat area the following day. The discovery sparked protests, with local residents blocking the Baruipur–Joynagar Road, setting tyres on fire and damaging several police vehicles while demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.
Hours after the girl's body was recovered, Indrajit Mondal was lynched by a mob that suspected him of involvement in the crime.
Police have arrested four people in connection with the rape and murder case. One of the accused, Prabash Mondal, was killed in a police encounter after he allegedly attempted to snatch the service weapon of an officer who had taken him to the crime scene for reconstruction of events late on Tuesday night.
More than 35 people have also been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence and vandalism that erupted following the recovery of the girl's body.
(With inputs from PTI)