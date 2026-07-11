West Bengal CM hands over job letter, Rs 25 lakh compensation to kin of man lynched after girl's rape and murder

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday handed over a job appointment letter and a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to the family of a man who was lynched after the body of an 11-year-old girl, who had been raped and murdered, was recovered from a pond in South 24 Parganas district.

The Chief Minister met the girl's parents at their home before visiting the family of Indrajit Mondal, who was beaten to death by an angry mob.

A senior official said Adhikari presented an appointment letter for the post of civic volunteer to Mondal's elder brother and handed a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to his parents.

Adhikari had earlier maintained that Mondal was innocent and said those responsible for his lynching would face murder charges.

Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the lynching.

Mondal's elder brother, Bapi Mondal, said: "The Chief Minister has assured us of all possible assistance. He gave me the appointment letter and asked me to join the job. This is an appointment letter for the post of civic volunteer in the Baruipur Police District."

Earlier, while meeting the murdered girl's family, Adhikari assured her father of the government's full support.