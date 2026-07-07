Baruipur rape-murder: Bengal Police probe shack as possible crime scene; accused allegedly took victim there

Investigators on Tuesday said one of the accused in the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl at Baruipur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district is suspected to have taken the victim to a shack where two other accused were waiting before the crime.

The three arrested accused were being questioned even as investigators were awaiting the forensic and viscera examination reports, a senior police officer said.

"An investigation is underway on the basis of evidence collected from the spot, witness statements and scientific examination. We are verifying the exact sequence of events and the individual roles of each accused," he said.

One of the accused allegedly took the minor to the shack, where two others were present, he said, adding that the three accused allegedly consumed intoxicants before the assault.

"The preliminary post-mortem report revealed injuries on the victim. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the injuries and are awaiting the final medical opinion," he added.

The accused allegedly attempted to dispose of the victim late on Saturday night, the officer of the investigating team said.

"It is suspected that she was kept inside the shack before an attempt was made to dispose of her. Circumstantial evidence indicates that they tried to carry her in a plastic sack, but after it got torn, they allegedly threw her into a nearby pond," he said.