Third FIR filed against Abhishek Banerjee over alleged irregularities at Sebaashray health camp

The West Bengal police have registered a third FIR against TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over alleged irregularities at the Sebaashray camp, a healthcare outreach initiative launched by him during the tenure of the TMC government in the state.

According to officials, the latest FIR was filed based on the complaint of a man, whose wife lost a leg, allegedly after being treated for chronic knee pain at the health camp organised by the Diamond Harbour MP at Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district.

Prabir Biswas, husband of the alleged victim Malati Biswas submitted a complaint at the Rabindranagar Police Station on July 9 claiming that his wife lost her leg due to "medical negligence" at the health camp.

According to the complaint, Biswas, prodded by a former local TMC councillor, had attended the health camp on February 8 with a complaint of chronic knee pain on account of osteoarthritis and was prescribed some medicines, allegedly by a medical examiner who did not reveal his full name or medical registration number on his prescription, which she had followed.

However, her condition deteriorated, forcing her to approach a second Sebaashray 'model' camp.

The patient alleged that doctors in the second camp demanded a large sum of money for treatment and referred her to a government hospital after she declined to pay.