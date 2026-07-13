Human rights activist files petition against anti-goonda law in Calcutta HC

KOLKATA: Human rights activist Milan Malakar filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on Monday, challenging the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, also referred to as the 'anti-goonda law'.

The petition filed under the division bench of the acting Chief Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty challenges the constitutional validity of the Act and urges the court to issue a stay order on the legislation.

The hearing of the case is expected to be held this week.

Sabyasachi Chatterjee, an advocate of the High Court and a CPI-M leader, shared the matter in a social media post.

“This legislation is a transformation of the British colonial law, the 'Calcutta Goonda Act’ of 1923. The same process used to identify ‘goonda’ is being brought into force even after a century," Chatterjee said.

“The definition of ‘goonda’ as per the newly formed legislation is not clearly clarified. This kind of law is unconstitutional, as it does not provide any specific statute against a specific criminal. The government can use its power against any citizen at any time through this law. Our Constitution does not approve the State to implement such kind of uncontrolled power,” Chatterjee told the media today.