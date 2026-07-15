Abhishek sent me to jail, told Mamata four times to remove him: TMC rebel Anubrata; Madan echoes charge

Rebel TMC leader Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Abhishek Banerjee, alleging that the party's national general secretary was responsible for his imprisonment in the cattle smuggling case, and claimed he repeatedly urged Mamata Banerjee to sideline her nephew after the party's electoral debacle.

The broadside came hours after veteran TMC MLA Madan Mitra formally joined the rebel camp led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, adding to the escalating rebellion against the Mamata Banerjee-Abhishek Banerjee leadership.

"Why did I go to jail? For whom did I go to jail? I went to jail because of Abhishek Banerjee," Mondal, already a part of the rebel group, told reporters while heading to a meeting of the Ritabrata-led faction.

Claiming that former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had called him four times after the TMC's crushing defeat in the assembly polls, the former Birbhum strongman said he had advised her to "listen with your ears, not your eyes" and remove Abhishek from the party's leadership structure.

"I told her, 'You don't see with your eyes, hear with your ears. Correct yourself. Remove Abhishek from the party,'" he claimed.

Mondal, arrested by the CBI in the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in August 2022 and later lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail before securing bail, alleged that his imprisonment was the consequence of decisions taken by Abhishek, without elaborating on the basis of the charge.

The remarks marked a significant escalation in the internal war within the TMC, with the rebellion increasingly centring on Abhishek's leadership rather than directly targeting Mamata Banerjee.