'I will live till I see your end': Mamata warns BJP as growing dissent grips TMC

Throwing her weight behind nephew Abhishek Banerjee as rebel leaders blamed his alleged high-handedness for their exit from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday apologised to the people "on behalf of the traitors" and asserted that neither she nor her family had ever compromised for political survival.

The former West Bengal chief minister also took aim at the BJP, alleging that her political opponents wanted her dead. "They (BJP) wanted me to suffer a heart attack. But I will live till I see your end," she said.

In what was her strongest public endorsement yet of Abhishek since the split in the party, Mamata rejected allegations that his leadership style had fuelled the rebellion, saying he had instead become the principal target of political attacks because he had refused to "compromise".

"Abhishek Banerjee has been turned into an excuse. His family members were summoned. Had he wanted, he could have got relief. But he did not run away from the battlefield. The way he has continued to fight, all his flaws have been forgiven. He is fighting like a tiger," she said during a Facebook Live interaction.

Her remarks came hours after senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra joined the rebel camp led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, becoming the latest senior leader to blame Abhishek Banerjee's alleged high-handedness for quitting the Mamata Banerjee camp.

Mitra had earlier said he decided to leave after his demand that Abhishek Banerjee "step aside for six months" was rejected.