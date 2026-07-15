'I will live till I see your end': Mamata warns BJP as growing dissent grips TMC

Throwing her weight behind nephew Abhishek Banerjee as rebel leaders blamed his alleged high-handedness for their exit from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday apologised to the people "on behalf of the traitors" and asserted that neither she nor her family had ever compromised for political survival.
The former West Bengal chief minister also took aim at the BJP, alleging that her political opponents wanted her dead. "They (BJP) wanted me to suffer a heart attack. But I will live till I see your end," she said.
In what was her strongest public endorsement yet of Abhishek since the split in the party, Mamata rejected allegations that his leadership style had fuelled the rebellion, saying he had instead become the principal target of political attacks because he had refused to "compromise".
"Abhishek Banerjee has been turned into an excuse. His family members were summoned. Had he wanted, he could have got relief. But he did not run away from the battlefield. The way he has continued to fight, all his flaws have been forgiven. He is fighting like a tiger," she said during a Facebook Live interaction.
Her remarks came hours after senior TMC MLA Madan Mitra joined the rebel camp led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, becoming the latest senior leader to blame Abhishek Banerjee's alleged high-handedness for quitting the Mamata Banerjee camp.
Mitra had earlier said he decided to leave after his demand that Abhishek Banerjee "step aside for six months" was rejected.
Rejecting that claim, Mamata Banerjee linked Mitra's decision to Enforcement Directorate summons issued to his wife and two sons a day earlier.
"The person who left today had yesterday informed us that he and his family had received a summons. We understood then that he might switch camps. Abhishek has nothing to do with his decision," she said.
Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Mamata alleged that central agencies and the police were being used to weaken the TMC and engineer defections.
"The BJP is using police to break the TMC. They are using fear and threats to dismantle municipal boards," she alleged.
She claimed that leaders facing investigations were opting for "political convenience over conviction" and entering the BJP's "washing machine".
"Those who have a setting are joining the BJP's washing machine. Those MLAs and MPs who have joined the 'setting company' have done so because they are afraid," she said.
Targeting the defectors, the TMC chief struck an emotional note.
"I apologise before the people on behalf of the traitors. I have not sold my bibek (conscience) for political survival. Had I compromised, we would not have faced so much torture," she said.
Striking a defiant note, Mamata Banerjee said she was prepared to rebuild the party despite the continuing exodus.
"No one can stop me. If I could start afresh after 2004, then I can start again after 2026," she said, recalling how the TMC recovered from electoral setbacks before coming to power in West Bengal.
Referring to her political journey, Mamata said she had never shied away from public struggles, citing her hunger strike against land acquisition in Singur and visits to sites of major tragedies, including Kamduni and RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The TMC chief also expressed solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, saying she had spoken to him during his ongoing fast.
Wednesday's intervention marked Mamata Banerjee's clearest attempt yet to shield Abhishek Banerjee politically as an increasing number of rebels have cited his growing influence and alleged leadership style as the principal reason behind the split.
The rebellion has steadily intensified over the past few weeks. The Ritabrata Banerjee camp has announced a parallel organisational structure, removed Mamata Banerjee from the party president's post within its faction, elected senior MLA Arup Roy as its chairperson and secured the backing of a majority of TMC legislators in the contest over the Leader of the Opposition's post.
The split has also extended to Parliament, with 20 of the party's 28 Lok Sabha MPs breaking away, merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and extending support to the BJP-led NDA.
With rival camps preparing to hold separate July 21 Martyrs' Day programmes for the first time in the party's history, the battle within the TMC has now shifted from internal dissent to an open contest over the party's future.
(With inputs from PTI)