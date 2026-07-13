Mamata questions EC's silence on Ritabrata's delay in filing response; urges against further extension

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned the Election Commission's silence on the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction's failure to submit claims regarding the authorisation of the organisation, even days after the extension granted to them by the poll body.

An ongoing tussle within the TMC intensified on July 2 when the rebel faction approached the EC to claim to be the "real" All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

The faction said it had informed the commission after a special session it held on June 22 and sought recognition of the organisational changes it claimed to have carried out.

Following the claim, the poll body sent letters to both Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee, asking them to submit their responses by 5.30 pm on July 6.

While the Mamata Banerjee-led group submitted its response on July 6 before the deadline, the Ritabrata-led faction got an extension till 5.30 pm on July 10 to submit its response.

In a letter to the EC dated July 12, Mamata Banerjee also pointed out that the "leeway" granted to the Ritabrata-led faction to file the reply at a later stage was not extended to them.