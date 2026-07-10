West Bengal Police freeze 12 more bank accounts related to Mamata-led TMC faction

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police (WBP) on Friday froze 12 more accounts of the Mamata Banerjee faction of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in various nationalised and private banks.

This comes a day after the Calcutta High Court (HC) on Thursday allowed the party to use funds from its three other frozen bank accounts for day-to-day administrative and legal expenses.

According to sources, the police have directed the bank authorities concerned to freeze 12 more accounts of the AITC belonging to Mamata Banerjee's faction, which has around Rs 1,000 crore lying in the 15 bank accounts, including the three previously frozen accounts.

The three frozen accounts in a premier private bank, worth around Rs 440 crore, were made debit-frozen on June 18 by Bidhannagar cyber police following a complaint lodged by the rebel faction led by MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, claiming the funds contained proceeds of the crime.

The Bidhannagar police have by this time recorded statements of the seven rebel MLAs, including Ritabrata and Sandipan, in order to find out why the dissident legislators claim the funds contained proceeds of the crime.

Following the ongoing probe related to the three frozen accounts, sources requesting anonymity said that the investigating police officials want to know about the transaction details in the 12 other bank accounts.

While issuing an interim order, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya on Thursday noted that, prima facie, the complaint appeared omnibus in nature without pinpointing any transaction.

“The court is unable to find particular materials which could have been based on such abrupt steps,” Justice Bhattacharyya observed.

The court has appointed Justice Subrata Talukdar, a retired judge, as a special officer to handle the banking transactions of the frozen accounts till September 30.

The special officer can release funds required for the day-to-day political activities of the Trinamool Congress faction aligned with Mamata Banerjee.

“No other expenditure, major or minor, shall be permitted,” the order said.