Debt operations of three bank accounts of TMC frozen after complaints from rebel MLAs

Days after police complaints were filed by Trinamool Congress rebel leaders seeking an investigation into the party's funding sources, a private bank has frozen debt operations of three accounts linked to the outfit.

According to police, the three accounts, holding around Rs 440 crore, were placed under "debit freeze", preventing withdrawals or outward transactions, though credits may continue to be received.

The development comes amid an intensifying power struggle within the TMC between camps led by former minister Aroop Biswas and Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee over control of the party's organisational and financial apparatus following its defeat in the recent assembly elections.

The freeze follows complaints by 10 MLAs aligned with Banerjee to the cybercrime police station under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, seeking registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation into the accounts.

In their complaints, the legislators questioned the source of funds deposited in the accounts and sought an inquiry into transactions carried out through them.

According to a copy of one of the complaints, the MLAs urged investigators to ascertain whether the funds originated from lawful sources or from alleged unlawful activities, including suspected cut-money collections, diversion of public funds and proceeds of scams.

"It has come to my knowledge through reliable circumstances and surrounding developments that certain funds, arising out of illegal activities, including misuse of influence, dishonest financial dealings and suspected unlawful collection of money, may have been routed and subsequently deposited into bank accounts," the complaint stated.