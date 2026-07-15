Intimidatory speech case: Abhishek in Bidhananagar court to give voice sample

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday reached the Bidhannagar court to give his voice sample before a magistrate in connection with an investigation into his alleged intimidatory speech during the West Bengal assembly election campaign.

He had not appeared before the magistrate on two earlier dates ordered by the Bidhannagar SDJM court for giving his voice sample on a prayer by the investigating agency.

The Calcutta High Court had on July 10 directed Banerjee to appear before the magistrate at noon on July 15 for the purpose.

A huge posse of police personnel was made in and around the court premises in Salt Lake near here to ensure no untoward incident occurs during Banerjee's appearance.

On a plea by his lawyer, the high court directed the police authorities to ensure that the Diamond Harbour MP is not subjected to hurling of eggs or any other harassment when he appears before the jurisdictional court or the investigating agency.

Banerjee was heckled when he had visited a deceased party supporter's house at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on May 30.

(With inputs from PTI)