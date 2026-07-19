Abhishek Banerjee slams West Bengal police as 'lawbreakers' after demolition of constituency office

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday accused the West Bengal Police of becoming "lawbreakers", a day after the South 24 Parganas district administration demolished part of his constituency office in Amtala over alleged violations of building regulations.

The front portion of the building was bulldozed on Saturday after officials found it had allegedly been constructed without an approved building plan and in violation of building norms.

While Banerjee alleged that the administration acted in collusion with the BJP, a state government official maintained that the demolition was carried out strictly in accordance with the law and due process.

"The action was taken for violations of construction norms and did not have any political consideration," the official told PTI.

In a post on X, the Diamond Harbour MP claimed his Lok Sabha constituency office had been demolished despite Supreme Court and Calcutta High Court rulings declaring bulldozer demolitions unconstitutional.

"The lawlessness in Bengal is on full display," Banerjee said.