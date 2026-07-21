Mamata-led TMC, rebel faction plan separate July 21 Martyrs' Day programmes in Kolkata

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the rebel faction headed by Ritabrata Banerjee will hold separate programmes in Kolkata on Tuesday to mark the July 21 Martyrs' Day anniversary, with extensive security arrangements in place.

The Congress will also organise a separate event at Shahid Minar, the nearly 200-year-old, 157-foot-tall monument located about a kilometre from the Mahatma Gandhi statue in central Kolkata.

With the three programmes to be held within a short distance of one another, the police have tightened security across the central business district to prevent any untoward incident.

The Mamata Banerjee-aligned TMC faction will hold its programme near Birla Planetarium, while the rebel group, which claims to be the "real Trinamool Congress", will organise a parallel event near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Mayo Road, nearly two km away.

For the first time since the political change in West Bengal, three platforms will commemorate the day, reflecting the contest over the legacy of the 1993 police firing in which 13 Youth Congress workers were killed.

The July 21 anniversary has traditionally been observed by the TMC beside Victoria House, an office building near Esplanade in the heart of the city.

This year, the emergence of rival claimants to the Trinamool legacy and a separate Congress programme has turned the annual commemoration into a three-cornered political event, posing an added challenge for the police.