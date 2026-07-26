WB CM Adhikari alleges foreign forces-backed Islamic fundamentalists behind Kolkata NEET protest violence

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday alleged that Islamic fundamentalists, possibly backed by foreign forces, were behind the violence during Friday’s protest rally organised by Left student unions with the support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the NEET paper leak at Esplanade in Kolkata.

Speaking to reporters in Nandigram in East Midnapore district after attending a programme to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas, the chief minister said, “There is no connection between these people and the movement. They are not students. They are Jamaati (Islamic) fundamentalists. Probe agencies will determine whether foreign forces backed them.”

“Genuine protestors against the NEET paper leak are not involved in the violence that triggered attacks on policemen and media persons during the protest rally. Denying their involvement in the incident, they have already condemned the attack on reporters and given statements on social media platforms. The Left joined the protest programme called by the CJP and some Islamic fundamentalist groups taking advantage of the situation perpetrated the violence,” Suvendu told reporters.

Citing previous incidents of attacks on reporters during municipal and panchayat elections in 2022 and 2023, respectively, as well as during the protest movement over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024 under the Trinamool Congress regime in the state, he alleged that reporters had been attacked several times but no action was taken by the previous government.

“We rushed to the SSKM Hospital where the reporters were admitted after being attacked during Friday’s protest rally and with our (government) assurance they lodged FIRs with police stations. Fourteen persons involved in the violence have been arrested after verifying video footage of the incident,” he added.

He also alleged that the protestors had disrespected the Indian tricolour by holding it upside down, kicked photographs of the Prime Minister and chief minister, and raised anti-national slogans during the programme.

Justice would be delivered to them under the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026, also referred to as the ‘anti-goonda law’, he added.