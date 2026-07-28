16 held over Kolkata NEET protest violence get bail within an hour of judicial custody remand

KOLKATA: Sixteen persons arrested for their alleged involvement in violence during a rally organised by Left students with support from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Esplanade in Kolkata on Friday, protesting the NEET paper leak, were granted bail by a city court on Tuesday, hardly within one hour after they were remanded to judicial custody till July 30.

The development came a day after the BJP-ruled Assam and Bihar governments withdrew all cases filed against protesters who had participated in separate protest programmes in the two states on the same day as part of a nationwide protest over the same issue.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court granted bail to the 16 accused against a bond of Rs 500 each.

Lawyers appearing for the accused argued in court, citing the Supreme Court’s order directing that no coercive action be taken against protesters other than those with criminal antecedents.

The Supreme Court has also asked all states to release children below 18 years who were arrested during the protest programmes.

Earlier this afternoon, rejecting their bail pleas, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court remanded the 16 accused, against whom provisions of the newly legislated stringent Goonda Act have been applied, to judicial custody until July 30.

Following Friday’s unrest during the rally, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had stated that those who indulged in violence during the march had no connection with the NEET paper leak protest and were suspected to be anti-national elements.

At a news conference in Delhi on Monday, the CJP said it would be “forced to sit in protest again” if the FIRs were not withdrawn and the students were not released, as promised by the central government.

The CJP expressed concern over the arrests of protesters in West Bengal and Bihar. It also announced plans to launch a website where lawyers from across the country would be encouraged to register if they wanted to assist those facing prosecution. The initiative would be guided by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The CJP withdrew its street agitation following a promise from the Centre that protesters would not be targeted, at least in states ruled by the BJP or its allies. However, the Bengal government had continued its crackdown on those arrested.

Hours after the CJP’s warning, both Assam and Bihar governments issued separate notifications announcing the withdrawal of all cases filed against protesters who had participated in rallies held in the two states on Friday as part of a nationwide protest against the NEET paper leak.