Sixteen held over Kolkata NEET protest violence sent to judicial custody till July 30

KOLKATA: Sixteen persons arrested for their alleged involvement in violence during a Left students’ protest rally supported by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Esplanade in Kolkata were remanded to judicial custody till July 30 by a city court on Tuesday.

The arrests came after clashes during Friday’s protest against the NEET paper leak, even as BJP ruled Assam and Bihar governments withdrew cases filed against protesters who participated in similar demonstrations held in the two states on the same day.

Rejecting their bail pleas, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court remanded the 16 accused, against whom provisions of the newly legislated stringent Goonda Act have been applied, to judicial custody until July 30.

Following Friday’s unrest during the rally, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had stated that those who indulged in violence during the march had no connection with the NEET paper leak protest and were suspected to be anti-national elements.

At a news conference in Delhi on Monday, the CJP said it would be “forced to sit in protest again” if the FIRs were not withdrawn and the students were not released, as promised by the central government.

The CJP expressed concern over the arrests of protesters in West Bengal and Bihar. It also announced plans to launch a website where lawyers from across the country would be encouraged to register if they wanted to assist those facing prosecution. The initiative would be guided by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.

The CJP withdrew its street agitation following a promise from the Centre that protesters would not be targeted, at least in states ruled by the BJP or its allies. However, the Bengal government has continued its crackdown on those arrested.

Hours after the CJP’s warning, both Assam and Bihar governments issued separate notifications announcing the withdrawal of all cases filed against protesters who had participated in rallies held in the two states on Friday as part of a nationwide protest against the NEET paper leak.

The West Bengal government has not yet taken any decision on implementing the Centre’s instructions. However, highly placed sources at the state secretariat Nabanna said the issue regarding the withdrawal of cases against protesters is under consideration.