West Bengal BJP govt likely to withdraw cases against NEET protestors after Assam, Bihar

KOLKATA: After Assam and Bihar, the BJP-ruled West Bengal government is also likely to withdraw police cases registered against protestors following the violence that erupted during a rally organised by the Left student union with the support of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Esplanade in Kolkata on Friday.

The protestors were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET question paper leak.

At a news conference in Delhi on Monday, the CJP said it would be “forced to sit in protest again” if the FIRs were not withdrawn and the students were not released, as promised by the central government.

The party expressed concern over the arrest of protestors in West Bengal and Bihar. It also announced that it would launch a website where lawyers from across the country would be encouraged to register if they wished to assist those being prosecuted. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal would guide the initiative.

The CJP had withdrawn its street agitation following a promise from the Centre that the protestors would not be targeted, at least in states ruled by the BJP or its allies. However, the West Bengal government has continued its crackdown on them.

Hours after the CJP's warning, the Assam and Bihar governments issued separate notifications announcing the withdrawal of all cases filed against protestors who had participated in rallies held in the two states on Friday as part of the nationwide protest against the NEET paper leak.

The West Bengal government has not yet taken a decision to implement the Centre's instructions. However, highly placed sources at the state secretariat said a notification on the withdrawal of cases against the protestors could be issued later today.