Mamata asks EC to wrap up 'TMC dispute' inquiry without giving rival camp any more time

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the Election Commission to conclude its inquiry into the dispute over the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s name, election symbol and organisational control, arguing that the rival faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee has failed to respond despite repeated extensions.

In a letter to Election Commission Secretary Ashwani Kumar Mohal on Wednesday, the TMC founder-chairperson said no further time should be granted to the rival camp and requested the poll panel to conclude the proceedings "as early as possible", citing the dispute's "serious political ramifications" in West Bengal.

Banerjee said her faction had submitted its detailed response on July 6 within the EC's deadline and served a copy to the rival camp.

She noted that while the commission had initially directed Ritabrata Banerjee to respond by July 6, it subsequently extended the deadline to July 10 and later to July 25 at his request.

Claiming that her camp had not been informed of any response from the rival faction even after the extended deadline expired, Banerjee said it could be inferred that the allegations made against her faction had no merit.

She also alleged that any further extension would allow the rival group to create "false evidence" to strengthen its case and stressed that the proceedings should ensure a level playing field for both sides.