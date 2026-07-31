Chandranath Rath murder case: CBI arrest two, highlights likely link with rival political party functionary

The CBI has arrested two key suspects who were involved in the plot to assassinate Chandranath Rath, a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Rath was shot to death by motorcycle-borne assailants while travelling in a car near Madhyamgram in the North 24 Parganas district on May 6.

The accused are brothers, and the probe uncovered likely links to a functionary of a rival political party in the State. The accused are identified as Sagar Sonkar and Sahib Sonkar, who were associates working with the deceased.

The officials alleged that the investigations showed that Sagar Sonkar maintained regular contact with the office of a rival political party via landline calls while working with Rath.

The accused are likely to be produced before a special court in Kolkata on Friday, the officials said.