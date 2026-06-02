TMC heading towards split, claims BJP MLA Tapas Roy amid growing dissent

KOLKATA: West Bengal minister and veteran BJP MLA Tapas Roy on Tuesday claimed that the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was heading towards a split, amid growing discontent within the party.

The newly elected legislator from the Maniktala constituency in Kolkata also claimed that a split in the Trinamool Congress could lead to a rerun of the political upheaval witnessed in Maharashtra in 2022.

Speaking to reporters at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly complex, Roy said internal contradictions within the Trinamool Congress were deepening as the party had accommodated people with little political background.

“Trinamool Congress would gradually disappear from the political landscape of West Bengal in coming days,” Roy claimed, adding, “There is growing dissatisfaction among many leaders and legislators, giving a clear indication of a steady split in the Trinamool Congress.”

Roy quit the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP in 2024.

Earlier, senior Trinamool Congress MLA from Ballygunge in south Kolkata, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, asserted that the majority of the party's legislators would remain with party supremo Mamata Banerjee and that the old guard would continue to retain control of the organisation.