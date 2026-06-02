TMC panchayat chief found dead at home in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) panchayat chief was found dead at his residence in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Jahidul Haque Baidya, was the chief of Jadurhati Uttar Gram Panchayat in the Baduria area.

According to police, Baidya’s body was discovered hanging from the ceiling of a room in his house on Tuesday morning. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

An officer from Baduria police station said an investigation is under way to determine whether the death was a case of suicide or if any other circumstances were involved.