ED summons Abhishek Banerjee on June 15 in Bengal primary school recruitment case probe

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday served a summons to Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress and MP from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, asking him to appear before the central investigating agency on June 15 in connection with the alleged primary school recruitment irregularities scam.

The summons comes at a time when the nephew of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also facing a separate probe by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the alleged forgery of signatures of several Trinamool Congress MLAs.

Sources said a team of ED officers visited Banerjee's residence on Kalighat Road in south Kolkata on Wednesday evening and delivered the summons to a member of his staff as he was not present at home.

The Diamond Harbour MP, considered the number two leader in the Trinamool Congress after Mamata Banerjee, has been directed to appear before the agency at its CGO Complex office in Salt Lake.

The ED has been probing the primary teacher recruitment scam since 2022. The agency has conducted multiple raids at properties linked to Trinamool Congress leaders in connection with the case and arrested several heavyweights, including former state education minister Partha Chatterjee.