Mamata's close aide Firhad Hakim resigns as Kolkata Mayor

Amid the intensifying turbulence within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mamata Banerjee's close aide and senior party leader, Firhad Hakim resigned from the post of the Kolkata Mayor on Wednesday, shortly after an expelled leader was named the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Hakim, one of the party's most prominent leaders, had earlier sought permission from the TMC chief to resign from the post, citing difficulties in functioning after the BJP came to power in West Bengal.

"At that time, he was asked not to resignHowever, he again requested Mamata Banerjee today to allow him to step down, following which she agreed," Ghosh told reporters.

The development comes amid growing uncertainty within the Trinamool Congress and a series of resignations by party councillors in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in recent weeks.

Hakim's resignation marks a setback for the TMC, which comes at a time when the organisation is grappling with internal turbulence following its loss of power in the state.

There was no immediate word on who would succeed Hakim as the Mayor of Kolkata.

Hakim, a heavyweight minority face of the TMC, has served as Kolkata Mayor since 2018 and has held several key ministerial portfolios in the state government over the years.

The KMC has been under the control of the TMC since 2010.

(With inputs from PTI)