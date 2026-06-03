TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar arrested for allegedly 'occupying' woman's house for years

The West Bengal police on Wednesday arrested Trinamool Congress state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar, based on the complaint of a woman who accused the senior party leader of illegely occupying her house and harassing her.

The complainant, Arati Roychowdhury, alleged that Majumdar had entered the property as a tenant around 12 years ago but subsequently stopped paying rent and continued to occupy the house.

She also accused the TMC spokesperson of refusing to vacate the premises despite repeated requests and using his political influence to remain in possession of the property, effectively driving the original owner out of her house.

"We have arrested him (Jay Prakash Majumdar)," an officer of Bidhannagar North Police Station said.

As news of the arrest spread, several people gathered in the area and shouted: "chor, chor" (thief, thief).

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)