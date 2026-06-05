TMC to challenges Speaker's recognition of Ritabrata as LoP

The battle for control of the Trinamool Congress's legislative wing is set to move to the courts, with the party deciding to challenge the West Bengal Assembly Speaker's recognition of rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday evening, where senior leaders reviewed the fallout of a rebellion by a section of the party's MLAs that has plunged the organisation into its deepest crisis since its formation.

Party MP Kalyan Banerjee said the TMC would approach the Calcutta High Court on Monday, arguing that the Speaker's decision violated established parliamentary procedures.

"We have decided to move court against the decision of the Speaker. We think the decision is against established norms and parliamentary procedures. Rules have been violated," Kalyan Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.