Police summon former Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas in Messi event chaos case

Police have summoned former West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas for questioning in connection with the alleged chaos at the Lionel Messi event held at Salt Lake Stadium last year, after he failed to appear before investigators by Friday.

Biswas, a Trinamool Congress leader, had earlier cited health concerns and informed police that he was unable to comply with the summons. He has now been asked to appear before investigators on June 8.

"We have asked Aroop Biswas to appear before our officers on June 8. A notice has been served to him today," an officer of Bidhannagar Dakshin police station said.

The summons follows an FIR filed by event organiser Shatadru Dutta, who accused the former minister of black-marketing tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation and cheating linked to the high-profile football event held in December 2025.

The December 13 event at Salt Lake Stadium spiralled into disorder after a large number of people allegedly entered the venue without valid access, triggering security lapses and severe overcrowding.

Several spectators who purchased expensive tickets later alleged they were unable to properly watch Lionel Messi or enjoy the programme due to poor crowd management and congestion inside the stadium.

Messi reportedly exited the venue shortly after the commotion escalated, following which sections of agitated spectators vandalised parts of the stadium.

The incident had sparked a political controversy, with allegations of poor planning and crowd management directed at then sports minister Aroop Biswas.

Dutta was later arrested and spent 37 days in custody before securing bail. Following his release, he accused Biswas of being responsible for the collapse of the event and the financial losses suffered by organisers.

(With inputs from PTI)