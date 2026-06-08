Trinamool Congress leader and Falta candidate Jahangir Khan arrested near Nepal border

Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan was arrested on Monday near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal in connection with an extortion case, police said.

Khan’s arrest comes days after the Calcutta High Court, on May 26, vacated an interim protection order granted to him. The TMC leader is facing seven FIRs registered at Falta police station in South 24 Parganas district.

“Khan was arrested from the India-Nepal border area in north Bengal,” a police officer said.

Police, however, did not disclose further details regarding the operation or the circumstances leading to Khan’s arrest.

Khan had finished fourth in the Falta assembly repoll held on May 21. He had earlier announced his withdrawal from the contest just days before polling.

(With inputs from PTI)