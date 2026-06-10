Signature forgery case: Calcutta High Court to hear TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s plea on June 11

KOLKATA: On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court said it would hear on Thursday a plea by Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee seeking protection from any coercive action by the state CID in its probe into alleged forgery of signatures of party MLAs.

Moving the court of Justice Kausik Chanda, the TMC leader's advocate Kalyan Banerjee sought an urgent hearing, saying that the Diamond Harbour MP's office was raided by the CID on Tuesday in his absence.

Justice Chanda said that the petition will be heard on Thursday.

The Diamond Harbour MP moved the court seeking protection from any coercive action by the CID and quashing of the FIR in the signature forgery case against him.