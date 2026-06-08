West Bengal CID serves third summons to Abhishek Banerjee in alleged forged signature case; issues 24-hour deadline

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday served a third summons to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in a case related to an alleged discrepancy in signatures of party MLAs in a letter submitted to the Speaker of the state Assembly.

The CID has issued a 24-hour deadline, directing the Diamond Harbour MP to appear before the investigators by 5 pm on Tuesday at the agency's Bhabani Bhavan headquarters in Kolkata.

The latest notice came after Banerjee skipped the previous two summonses, and notwithstanding his request for a postponement till an appeal before the Calcutta High Court in connection with the CID action, which is likely to be heard on June 10, is judicially resolved.

A team of eight CID officers, including women personnel, reached Banerjee's Kalighat residence in south Kolkata around 4.40 pm, hours after he missed the second appearance deadline at noon and on the day he attended the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi.

The officers recorded the service of notice on video after waiting for some time outside the closed gates of his residence, sources said.

The CID's attempts to question Banerjee have so far been met with repeated requests for postponement, with the TMC leader citing health reasons and later moving the High Court seeking protection from what he termed coercive action.

The case stems from a controversial letter submitted to the Assembly secretariat on May 19 nominating Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition.