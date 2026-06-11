TMC’s Prakash Chik Baraik resigns as Rajya Sabha MP, third to quit in four days

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered another setback on Thursday as Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House, becoming the third party MP to quit within a week.

Sources said Baraik met Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan and submitted his resignation. With his exit, the TMC's strength in the Rajya Sabha has come down to 10 members.

In his resignation letter, the West Bengal MP wrote, “I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect.”

He also thanked the Chairman, Deputy Chairman and officials of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for their cooperation during his tenure.

Speaking to reporters after stepping down, Baraik denied acting under pressure from the BJP.

“I resigned after considering the mandate of the people of Bengal. Now, I will do as the CM (Suvendu Adhikari) asks me to. I am not being pressurised by the BJP,” he said.

Sources said the troubles for the Mamata Banerjee-led party may intensify further, with rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar expected to submit a letter signed by around 20 Lok Sabha members to Speaker Om Birla soon.

The dissident camp claims the support of more than 20 MPs, including Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh and Kolkata Dakshin MP Mala Roy.