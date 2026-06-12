FIR against Mamata Banerjee on complaint alleging 'provocative' remarks during poll campaign

KOLKATA: West Bengal police has registered an FIR against former chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, based on a complaint accusing her of making "provocative" remarks during the campaigning for the recently concluded Assembly elections in the state.

The complaint, filed by an individual named Tusharkanti Das at the Netaji Nagar Police Station on May 20, alleged that Mamata's comments at a sit-in programme organised by the TMC at Kolkata's Esplanade area on March 9, were "capable of promoting enmity between communities."

He also alleged that the veteran politician's statements violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Based on the complaint, a "zero FIR" was registered initially, with the case being transferred later to the Hare Street Police Station, which covers the Metro Channel area where the programme had taken place.

"The complainant alleged that Banerjee's statements had the potential to disturb peace and adversely affect communal harmony, unleash threat and hatred and democratic norms," an official said.

The complaint was received and processed as per procedure, another Kolkata Police officer said.

"We will take appropriate action after scrutiny of the allegations and relevant materials,” he said.