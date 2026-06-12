'Will bring Tatas, other industrial giants to West Bengal': CM Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday assured that the BJP government would bring back the Tata Group in the State.
The Chief Minister also accused the previous CPI-M-led Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments of forcible acquisition of land. He also pointed out that the governments remained busy with ‘photo sessions’ in the name of industrialisation in the State.
While speaking to the media in a press conference in order to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the PM Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said, "We will bring back the Tatas in Bengal."
He was referring to the industrial conglomerate, which had shifted the small car project to Sanand from Singur in 2008 owing to the Left government’s alleged land acquisition dispute, triggering militant protest allegedly organised by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress with support from other Opposition parties.
CM Suvendu assured to create an investment-friendly atmosphere to revive industrial fortunes in West Bengal, and said that his government would create jobs without repeating the mistakes that had triggered the Singur and Nandigram land movements.
“We are getting investment proposals from investors, but we have to check their credentials, whether they have any bank or land fraud cases against them, or if they were involved in any money laundering disputes, before we go ahead with setting up of the industries in the State,” he said, adding, “We have already formed a special team led by the State industry secretary to look after the issues.”
Notably, after taking over the charge as industries minister on Wednesday, Roy, a veteran politician and BJP MLA from Maniktala constituency in Kolkata, held a meeting with senior officers of his department to draw a roadmap for industrial rejuvenation in Bengal.
While speaking to the media, Roy said that he would try his best to bring back the Tata Group and other industrial giants for investments in Bengal so that the State can generate employment for lakhs of unemployed youngsters.
“Our priority is to make the State industry-friendly for investments. My first consideration will be to bring back the Tatas in a big way in the State. The situation created by the previous Trinamool Congress government was pathetic. We want to send a strong message that Bengal is ready for industry once again," he told reporters.
He said efforts would also be made to bring back more than 6,500 enterprises and entrepreneurs who had shifted their units elsewhere outside Bengal over the years.
In 2008, the exit of Tata Motors caused a seismic shift in the State's political landscape, bringing down the Left Front from power and propelling Mamata Banerjee to power.