'Will bring Tatas, other industrial giants to West Bengal': CM Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday assured that the BJP government would bring back the Tata Group in the State.

The Chief Minister also accused the previous CPI-M-led Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments of forcible acquisition of land. He also pointed out that the governments remained busy with ‘photo sessions’ in the name of industrialisation in the State.

While speaking to the media in a press conference in order to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the PM Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said, "We will bring back the Tatas in Bengal."

He was referring to the industrial conglomerate, which had shifted the small car project to Sanand from Singur in 2008 owing to the Left government’s alleged land acquisition dispute, triggering militant protest allegedly organised by the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress with support from other Opposition parties.

CM Suvendu assured to create an investment-friendly atmosphere to revive industrial fortunes in West Bengal, and said that his government would create jobs without repeating the mistakes that had triggered the Singur and Nandigram land movements.