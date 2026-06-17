Eight arrested over alleged bid to storm Bengal police station and free TMC leader Jahangir Khan

KOLKATA: Eight people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to storm the Falta police station in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district to free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan, with police naming his wife as the alleged mastermind behind the plan, a senior officer said on Wednesday.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security personnel were deployed in advance to prevent any attempt to attack the police station during a protest over Khan’s arrest on Tuesday, the officer said.
“We had received information that a section of the protesters was planning to storm the police station during the demonstration and forcibly free the accused. Adequate security arrangements had been made in advance, and prompt action by police and central forces foiled the attempt,” he added.
Supporters of Khan, who remains in judicial custody, gathered in large numbers in Falta’s Shatol Kolsa area and held demonstrations before marching towards the police station.
Investigators alleged that the protesters were attempting to secure Khan’s release by force and create unrest in the area. Tensions escalated as the crowd advanced from outside Khan’s residence towards the police station.
Police claimed that Khan’s wife had been mobilising supporters since Monday. An FIR has been registered against her in connection with the incident.
According to investigators, several complaints against Khan’s wife have emerged during the probe.
The officer indicated that further legal action, including her possible arrest, could follow depending on the outcome of the investigation.
Videos purportedly showing protesters fleeing and jumping into nearby water bodies while being chased by police have gone viral on social media.
Khan, who referred to himself as ‘Pushpa’ — inspired by the Allu Arjun-starrer Telugu blockbuster — was arrested near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal on 8 June after being booked on multiple charges, including extortion.
Since his arrest, police have carried out a series of operations in Falta aimed at dismantling his alleged criminal network and restoring law and order in the region.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests may follow.
( With inputs from PTI)