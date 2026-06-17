Eight arrested over alleged bid to storm Bengal police station and free TMC leader Jahangir Khan

KOLKATA: Eight people have been arrested for allegedly attempting to storm the Falta police station in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district to free jailed TMC leader Jahangir Khan, with police naming his wife as the alleged mastermind behind the plan, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security personnel were deployed in advance to prevent any attempt to attack the police station during a protest over Khan’s arrest on Tuesday, the officer said.

“We had received information that a section of the protesters was planning to storm the police station during the demonstration and forcibly free the accused. Adequate security arrangements had been made in advance, and prompt action by police and central forces foiled the attempt,” he added.

Supporters of Khan, who remains in judicial custody, gathered in large numbers in Falta’s Shatol Kolsa area and held demonstrations before marching towards the police station.