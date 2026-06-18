'Deemocracy': BJP's Agnimitra Paul says egg-throwing at TMC leaders shows public anger against corruption

West Bengal minister and BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said the repeated egg-throwing incidents targeting Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders reflect public anger over alleged corruption in the state.

Calling it a show of 'deemocracy' by the people, she said the people have not forgotten the persecution and corruption of the last few years.

Speaking to reporters in Hooghly on Wednesday, Paul said, "We don't want anyone to take the law into their own hands, but you cannot forget how the people of Bengal were persecuted, corruption happened on every level of the society, and Mamata Banerjee did not do anything."

The BJP leader alleged that people in the state had suffered due to corruption and misgovernance and claimed that the recent incidents reflected public resentment against TMC leaders.

Referring to eggs being thrown at TMC functionaries, Paul remarked, "If people are hurling eggs, I call it 'deemocracy', and this is the fate of the TMC leaders."

Paul maintained that the BJP does not support lawlessness but argued that public frustration had been building over the years. She accused the Mamata Banerjee-led administration of failing to address corruption and the grievances of ordinary citizens.

Over multiple incidents of "egg attacks" on TMC leaders have been reported across the state in the past few weeks, targeting prominent party loyalists. The latest incident occurred directly outside Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence, where veteran TMC leader and staunch Banerjee loyalist Kunal Ghosh had eggs thrown at him on June 14 (Sunday).