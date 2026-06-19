TMC infighting deepens over Rs 675 crore bank account; rebel faction seeks control of party funds

KOLKATA: A tussle over the “real Trinamool Congress” intensified on Friday as internal disputes over control of party funds reportedly escalated, with rival factions approaching authorities over alleged financial irregularities involving a bank account linked to the party.

A group of around 10 rebel Trinamool Congress MLAs led by Ritabrata Banerjee, who is also Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, lodged a complaint with the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, expressing concern over alleged illegal transactions and “cut money” in the party’s bank account.

The move came days after former state minister Aroop Biswas, a close aide of party supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, wrote to a private bank in south Kolkata seeking to freeze the party’s account.

Biswas, who claims to be the party treasurer, urged the bank to maintain status quo and prevent any debit transactions or changes in operational mandates until the dispute over control is resolved.

He also raised concerns that unauthorised persons could misuse signed cheques, prompting his request to halt transactions until a competent authority intervenes.

Following the rebel camp’s complaint, the dispute over control of party funds, reportedly amounting to around Rs 675 crore, has further intensified.