Former Trinamool minister Aroop Biswas writes to party leadership alleging fund misappropriation

KOLKATA: Expressing serious concern Aroop Biswas, former sports minister in the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, has written to the party leadership alleging misappropriation of party funds.

The former Trinamool Congress MLA from Tollygunj seat in Kolkata, on Sunday has reportedly written a three-page letter to the party leadership in reply to a show-cause notice served to him recently and brought serious charges of financial irregularities allegedly related party funds lying with different accounts in a private bank.

Days after he wrote a letter to the private bank last week in the city urging it to freeze the accounts of the party so that no financial transactions can be made, claiming himself as a treasurer of the party the former heavyweight minister and a close aide to the party supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The party leadership has recently issued him a show-cause notice seeking to know his clarification on his previous letter to the bank seeking to freeze the accounts.