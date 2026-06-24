Kolkata warehouse collapse: FIR against owners, three arrested

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the collapse of an under-construction warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area that left four people dead, police said.

The arrested have been identified as Syed Mohammed Gulzar, project supervisor and two labour suppliers, Mohammed Ataul and Subhas Chaudhari. The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by the family of one of the deceased workers.

"As of now, three persons have been held. More people are likely to be arrested with the progress of our investigation," a senior police officer told PTI.

An FIR has also been registered against the owners of the warehouse.

"A case has been registered against the warehouse owners based on a complaint filed by the family of one of the victims. We have collected the sanctioned plan and other related documents. The investigation is now focused on finding out whether there were any irregularities in the approval process and construction of the building," a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the land belonged to Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA) and had been leased to Sambhunath Behera, a partner of Behera Brothers.

"I have received an initial report that the plan was faulty. Technical experts are examining all aspects, and a detailed report will be submitted shortly," the CM said.

According to police sources, the warehouse had received approval from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Investigators are examining whether the structure violated construction norms and how clearance was granted.

"We are identifying all individuals connected with the approval and construction process. Anyone found to have played a role in permitting or facilitating an illegal structure will be questioned as part of the investigation," the officer added.

Police are preparing a list of municipal officials and others linked to the approval process. Those whose names emerge during the probe will be summoned for questioning.

While officials have confirmed five deaths in the collapse, state Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee claimed that four people lost their lives in the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)