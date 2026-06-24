Four dead, 17 rescued after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata; several remain trapped

KOLKATA: At least four people were killed and several others injured when part of a warehouse under construction collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday afternoon. Around 17 people, believed to be construction workers, have been rescued from the site so far.
All those rescued were admitted to the Trauma Care Centre at the state-run SSKM Hospital, where three were reported to be in a critical condition, hospital authorities said.
Rescue operations were being carried out by teams from state and central agencies, including the Indian Army's Eastern Command, alongside personnel from the Kolkata Police and the state disaster management department.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who visited the site earlier, said rescue operations were continuing and that about 17 more people were believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.
"So far, 21 people have been rescued; three of whom have perished. The others have been admitted to SSKM Hospital where all efforts are being made to provide them with adequate medical attention," the CM had said earlier, following which the death toll increased to four.
"The Army has already established contact with those who still remain trapped," Adhikari said, amid estimates that, given the large blocks of concrete that still have to be removed, the rescue operations could continue for a formidable period of time.
The collapsed warehouse is a lease-hold property under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in the city, an official said.
State Sports Minister Indranil Khan, who rushed to the spot soon after the incident, said the government is prioritising the immediate rescue of the trapped workers.
"Fire services, police personnel and disaster management have been pressed into service. Our priority is to intensify the rescue operation as fast as possible so that people trapped inside can be rescued immediately," the minister said.
Massive chunks of iron beams and concrete crumbled during the construction, where several workers were engaged.
Bulldozers and steel-cutting equipment were being used to clear the debris and reach those feared trapped underneath. Gas cutters were being used to cut through the iron and concrete, and rescue workers were trying to reach the trapped victims using vertical drilling.
"The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area collapsed around noon. Some people were working at the site at the time of the incident," a police officer said.
Eyewitnesses at the site said they heard trapped victims crying for help from beneath the debris.
"Construction activities were taking place on the ground floor while the RCC structure for the first and second floors had been completed. The entire structure has come crashing down," an eyewitness said.
Army officials were also seen aiding rescue operations, while cranes and heavy equipment lifting machinery were deployed at the site to remove the collapsed iron beams.
"We are following the cries of help of the trapped people coming from under the debris. We are assuring them that they will be rescued soon," a member of the Kolkata Police disaster management group said.
According to locals, the incident occured around 1.30 pm.
Around 30-40 people were inside the warehouse near Brace Bridge railway station, as the rooftop on the third floor collapsed, bringing down the entire building, eyewitnesses said.
The locals and some workers stated that the warehouse has been under construction for nearly a year.
According to a fire department official, the roof of the three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed during casting work. He also alleged that substandard materials were being used in the construction of the warehouse.
Meanwhile, Minister Agnimitra Paul and Kolkata Municipal Corporation administrator Smeeta Pandey have rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operations.
The state administration has opened an emergency control room.
Control room numbers: 1070, 8697981070, 033-22143526/22535185
(With additional inputs from PTI, ANI)