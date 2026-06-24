Three dead, 18 rescued after under-construction warehouse collapses in Kolkata; 18 still trapped

KOLKATA: At least three people were killed and several others injured when part of a warehouse under construction collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday afternoon. Around 18 people, believed to be construction workers, have been rescued from the site so far.

All those rescued were admitted to the Trauma Care Centre at the state-run SSKM Hospital, where three were reported to be in a critical condition, hospital authorities said.

Rescue operations were being carried out by teams from state and central agencies, including the Indian Army's Eastern Command, alongside personnel from the Kolkata Police and the state disaster management department.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who visited the site, said rescue operations were continuing and that about 18 more people were believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

"So far, 21 people have been rescued; three of whom have perished. The others have been admitted to SSKM Hospital where all efforts are being made to provide them with adequate medical attention," the CM said.

"The Army has already established contact with those who still remain trapped," Adhikari said, amid estimates that, given the large blocks of concrete that still have to be removed, the rescue operations could continue for a formidable period of time.

The collapsed warehouse is a lease-hold property under the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in the city, an official said.